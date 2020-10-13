1/1
Ralph P. Miech M.D. Ph.D.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Miech, Ralph P., MD, PhD
87, of Riverside, died peacefully on October 10, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth (Kornely) Miech.
Born in South Milwalukee, WI, the son of the late Joseph P. and Helen (Witucki) Miech, he lived in Riverside since 1963.
Dr. Miech was an Associate Professor of Pharmacology and Biochemistry at Brown University from 1963-2000. He came from WI to help establish Brown University Medical School where he taught and conducted research. He worked as an ER physician at Landmark Hospital for many decades.
Dr. Miech graduated from Marquette University and Marquette School of Medicine. He received a Ph.D. in Pharmacology from the University of Wisconsin.
Besides his wife of 63 years, he is survived by his children: Susan Sweeney of Seekonk, MA; Joseph Miech of South Kingston; John Miech of Warwick; Thomas Miech of Coventry and Karen Stoneman of Jericho, VT; twelve grandchildren and two great granddaughters. He was the brother of the late Judge Robert Miech.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial in St. Brendan Church, Turner Avenue, Riverside on Friday October 16, 2020 at 10am. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Calling hours will be held in the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside on Thursday, October 15, from 4 to 8pm. Flowers are respectfully omitted. Contributions in Dr. Miech's memory to Matthewson Foundation or Spar Hawk Academy would be deeply appreciated. For online condolences, please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Brendan Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
(401) 433-4400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by W.R. Watson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved