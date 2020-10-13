Miech, Ralph P., MD, PhD
87, of Riverside, died peacefully on October 10, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth (Kornely) Miech.
Born in South Milwalukee, WI, the son of the late Joseph P. and Helen (Witucki) Miech, he lived in Riverside since 1963.
Dr. Miech was an Associate Professor of Pharmacology and Biochemistry at Brown University from 1963-2000. He came from WI to help establish Brown University Medical School where he taught and conducted research. He worked as an ER physician at Landmark Hospital for many decades.
Dr. Miech graduated from Marquette University and Marquette School of Medicine. He received a Ph.D. in Pharmacology from the University of Wisconsin.
Besides his wife of 63 years, he is survived by his children: Susan Sweeney of Seekonk, MA; Joseph Miech of South Kingston; John Miech of Warwick; Thomas Miech of Coventry and Karen Stoneman of Jericho, VT; twelve grandchildren and two great granddaughters. He was the brother of the late Judge Robert Miech.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial in St. Brendan Church, Turner Avenue, Riverside on Friday October 16, 2020 at 10am. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Calling hours will be held in the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside on Thursday, October 15, from 4 to 8pm. Flowers are respectfully omitted. Contributions in Dr. Miech's memory to Matthewson Foundation or Spar Hawk Academy would be deeply appreciated. For online condolences, please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
.