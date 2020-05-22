|
BOUSHEE, RALPH R.
83, of North Providence, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center. He was the husband of Bernice L. (Celano) Boushee. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Archie and Margaret (Laramee) Boushee.
As a young man he worked for the former Paragon Worsted Mill in Olneyville. He was the proprietor of Ralph's Grocery on Plainfield St. from 1971 to 1976, and of Ralph's Diner on Atwells Ave. until his retirement in 1988. He and his wife wintered in Florida.
Besides his wife he leaves his children, Richard, Edward, Brian, and Barbara Martin, Karen Graichen and Karen Deresta, 29 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Margaret Kelly.
His funeral service and burial will be private. www.robbinsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 22, 2020