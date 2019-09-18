Home

Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
(401) 944-5151
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
8:00 AM
Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
297 Laurel Hill Avenue
Providence, RI
View Map
Ralph R. Maccarone Obituary
MACCARONE, RALPH R.
98, of Farmington Avenue, Cranston passed away peacefully on September 14, 2019, just two weeks shy of his 99th birthday. He was the beloved husband of the late Elisa (Lanzi) Maccarone. They were married for over 70 years and shared a long and happy life caring for each other.
Born in Cranston, he was the son of the late Ernest and Mary (D'Antuono) Maccarone. He was the father of Carol Mastrostefano and her late husband Michael Mastrostefano, Ralph R. Maccarone, Jr., and Kathleen M. Lanphear and her husband, Associate Justice Jeffrey A. Lanphear. He was the proud grandfather of Lisa Wright and her husband David, Michael Mastrostefano, Peter Maccarone, Hope Lanphear and Kate Creta and her husband Michael Creta and great-grandfather of Erica Cavin, Melissa Cavin and Rebecka Wright. He was also the brother of the late Alfred Maccarone.
Ralph was an accomplished automobile salesman for the former Fiore Pontiac for many years before retiring and earned the distinction of "Master Salesman" for the Rhode Island/New England area. He was also a W.W. II U.S. Coast Guard Veteran honorably serving his country in the Pacific arena aboard the USS Muskogee, traveling from the Bering Sea to New Zealand. He enjoyed preserving that history by relaying stories of his service to his children and grandchildren and received several medals for his service.
Ralph was an involved father and grandfather providing after school care for his grandchildren during his retirement, encouraging their education and providing his family with wise counsel and life lessons.
His funeral with visitation will be held Thursday at 8:00 am from the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 am in St. Bartholomew Church, 297 Laurel Hill Avenue, Providence. Burial with Military Honors will follow in R.I. Veteran Memorial Park Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ralph's memory to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 18, 2019
