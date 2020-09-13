SINAPI, RALPH T.
92, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Born in Cranston, he was the son of the late Luigi and Lena (Bianco) Sinapi.
He was the beloved husband of the late Gilda L. (Picerno) Sinapi.
He is survived by three daughters, Jeanne Palmieri of Cranston, Donna Whitford of Warwick and Patricia Perrotta (Glenn) of Johnston, and one son Ralph Sinapi, Jr. (Susan) of Portsmouth. He was the grandfather to 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He was the brother of Raymond Sinapi and the late John Sinapi.
He was always proud to say he retired from the Cranston Fire Department as a Lieutenant after working 32 years. He was devoted to his family and would do anything for them, and he will be sadly missed.
VISITING HOURS will be Monday from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston. His Mass of Christian Burial and Entombment will be private.
