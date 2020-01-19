Home

Rosary
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Scalabrini Villa nursing home Chapel
860 N. Quidnessett Rd.
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Scalabrini Villa nursing home Chapel
860 N. Quidnessett Rd.
Father Ralph Villella


1924 - 2020
VILLELLA, FATHER RALPH
(95) passed on to eternal life on January 15 at Scalabrini Villa nursing home in North Kingstown, R.I. He was a member of the Missionaries of St. Charles – Scalabrinians. Born in Italy in 1924, soon after his ordination to the priesthood in 1948, he was sent to the United States to minister among Italian migrant communities. His first assignments were in New England (he was assistant pastor at Holy Ghost parish in Providence in 1956 – 57). He was then sent to the Scalabrinian missions in Montréal and Ontario in Canada, where he served for several years. For 10 years (1977 – 1988), he also served as cruise ship chaplain. Upon his retirement, he was transferred in 2009 to the Scalabrini Villa nursing home.
A Mass of Thanksgiving in celebration of his life will be offered at the Scalabrini Villa nursing home Chapel (860 N. Quidnessett Rd.) on Monday, January 20 at 11 AM. Viewing with the Rosary will be at 10 AM at the same Chapel. Burial will be in Italy.
Donations in his memory can be made to Scalabrini Villa Nursing Home.
Funeral arrangements by Nardolillo Funeral Home.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 19, 2020
