BEAUDOIN, RAY DIXON, SR.,

96 of Johnston, died on September 28, 2020 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center. He was the husband of the late Mildred (Roman) Beaudoin. Born in Johnston, he was a son of Eugene and Eva Beaudoin.

He was the father of Raymond E. Beaudoin Jr. and Donna Gail Brooks. He also leaves 3 granddaughters Connie and Crystal Beaudoin, and Randi Walsh (Nick) and 3 great granddaughters Arianna, Brielle, and Skylar Walsh. He was pre-deceased by 7 siblings.

He was an armored truck driver for many years, but his true calling was as a Country and Western entertainer, with his stage name Ray Dixon. He was a self-taught guitar player, singer, yodeler, and band leader. Ray traveled and performed extensively in the United States and Canada. He won the Band Leader of the Year award in 1978 competing against 26 other bands from RI, CT and MA.

He had a twelve-foot guitar made by his cousin Roland Dionne, that has the signatures of the RI Country Music Hall of Fame inductees. It now resides at the Luca Music Building in North Providence.

He appeared on many local radio and TV stations in RI, as well as entertained in many local venues, Killarney Castle, Crescent Park, Rocky Point and Lincoln Park, to name a few.

He played on Ted Mack original amateur hour in 1950, played shows with Brenda Lee, Freddie Fender, Faron Young, Marty Robbins, Porter Wagoner, Hank Snow and Eddie Zack. Above all, he was a champion yodeler and could even yodel backwards.

His funeral will be held Tuesday October 6th, 2020 at 11 AM at the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Avenue, followed by burial in St. Ann Cemetery. Calling hours are Monday 5-8pm.



