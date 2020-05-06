|
IOVINELLI, RAYMOND A.
89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Teresa A. (Monacchio) Iovinelli. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Joseph and Anna (Sabitano) Iovinelli.
Raymond worked in freelance floor covering for over 45 years. He also worked at Ruggieri Floor Covering in Cranston for 12 years. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Korean War. He was also a musician, playing trumpet in the 24th division in the U.S. Army.
Raymond is survived by his loving children, Judi Iafrate and her husband Fred of Johnston, Joseph Iovinelli and his wife Donna of Massachusetts; cherished grandchildren, Elisha, Steven, Allison, Heather and great grandchildren Trey, Julianna, Tatiana and Aiyla. He was the brother of the late Julie Pugliese, Marie DiMuccio and Joseph Iovinelli.
His funeral services will be private.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 6, 2020