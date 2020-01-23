Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Mary's Church
1525 Cranston St
Cranston, RI 02920
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Mary's Church
Cranston, RI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Cranston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Melfi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond A. Melfi


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond A. Melfi Obituary
MELFI, RAYMOND A.
92, passed away Friday, January 17. He was the beloved husband of the late Gloria D. (Spardella) Melfi. Raymond is survived by his loving children, Dr.Gregg Melfi and his wife Elizabeth and Karen (Melfi) Fisco and her husband Ralph. Friends and family will be received from 8:30 - 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, January 25. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery.
For full obituary please visit www.woodlawnri.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -