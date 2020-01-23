|
MELFI, RAYMOND A.
92, passed away Friday, January 17. He was the beloved husband of the late Gloria D. (Spardella) Melfi. Raymond is survived by his loving children, Dr.Gregg Melfi and his wife Elizabeth and Karen (Melfi) Fisco and her husband Ralph. Friends and family will be received from 8:30 - 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, January 25. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery.
For full obituary please visit www.woodlawnri.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 23, 2020