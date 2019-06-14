|
PICCIRILLI, RAYMOND A.
76, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Kent Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Joan (Darrow) Piccirilli for 47 years, and a son of the late Antonio and Anna (Iavarone) Piccirilli. He was the brother of Rose Hassell, and the late Anthony Piccirilli; brother-in-law of Raymond Hassell and Ronald Gizzarelli. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Raymond was a courier and plant manager and worked for Ronci Jewelry and Thurgen Company before retiring. He was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan, enjoyed music, was very involved in the church and community, and his favorite holiday was celebrating the 4th of July.
His funeral will be held Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 9 AM from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Timothy Church, Warwick Ave., at 10 AM. Burial will be in Pawtuxet Memorial Park. Visiting hours Monday, 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the American Stroke Foundation, 6405 Metcalf Ave., Ste. 214, Overland Park, KS 66202, or, National MS Society, PO Box 4527, New York, NY 10163 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, please visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
