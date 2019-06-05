|
Zincone, Raymond A.,
40, of Rehoboth, died Saturday June 1,2019 at home. Born in Providence a son of Dennis and Audrey (Nunes) Zincone. He was a Painter for the Century Drywall and Painting Company for over 12 years. Raymond was a Rehoboth resident for over 25 years, coming from Warwick and Dighton. He liked cars and motorcycles.
Besides his parents he is survived by his son Raymond A. Zincone of Rehoboth MA, and his twin brother Americo Zincone of Rehoboth.
His funeral service will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 7:00 pm in the SMITH FUNERAL and MEMORIAL SERVICES, 8 Schoolhouse Road, Warren, RI.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours are Thursday from 4-8pm.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 5, 2019