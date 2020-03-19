|
|
O'Connell, Raymond Anthony
87, of Warwick passed away on March 16, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Mary (Murphy) O'Connell for 60 years.
Born on September 23, 1932 in Waltham, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late William and Helen (Pedreac) O'Connell.
Ray was a graduate of LaSalle Academy class of 1950 and served in the U.S. Navy from 1950-1954 during the Korean conflict. Upon discharge he studied at RICE and earned a Bachelor of Education in 1958. He continued his studies at Boston University where he received his Master of Education in 1960.
Ray started teaching in the Warwick School Department in September, 1958 and continued there until his retirement in 1988. He was the Principal of Greenwood, Holliman and Robertson Schools from 1968 to 1988.
Following retirement he worked for several years at Kent Hospital. Ray was an active parishioner at St. Catherine of Siena Church where he served as Parish Council President, religious education teacher, Eucharistic Minister and Chair of Catholic Charity Drive for several years. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Warwick Council.
In addition to his wife, Ray is survived by his son John T. O'Connell (Miriam) of Pittsford, NY, daughter, Mary-Beth Theriault (William) of North Kingstown, RI and son Raymond A. O'Connell Jr. (Marie) of Ocala, FL. He was the proud "Poppy" of Matthew P. O'Connell, Alyson J. O'Connell, Rebecca H. O'Connell, Katherine M. Theriault and Patrick R. Theriault. He was the brother of the late Catherine M. Saleeba of Ft. Lauderdale, FL and the late William T. O'Connell Jr. of Beth Page, NY.
A private family funeral service was held on March 18, 2020 followed by burial at Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a future date. In Ray's memory, contributions may be made to Care New England VNA Hospice or St. Catherine of Siena Church in Warwick.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.
www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 19, 2020