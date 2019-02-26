BOORNAZIAN, RAYMOND ARTHUR

of Jamestown, RI, age 76, died unexpectedly on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Ray is survived by his loving wife, Gladys, of 53 years; his brother, Gerald of Liberty, NY; his daughter Michele Lennon, her husband Steve, and his grandchildren Ryan and Ellye, of East Greenwich, RI; his daughter Nicole Hofstetter, her husband Alex, and his grandchildren Max and Michael, of Providence, RI; and nieces and nephews too numerous to mention. Each of his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews will likely claim to be his favorite. His love of family and pure heart is the example that all who knew him aim to emulate. Patience and kindness were his trademark virtues.

Ray was born on December 9, 1942 in East Orange, NJ, to parents Arthur and Lillian (Ohanian) Boornazian.

Ray graduated from East Orange High School in 1961 followed by service in the United States Army from 1964 until being honorably discharged in May of 1966. He spent the years that followed as a successful entrepreneur, leader, mentor, inventor, inspiration and provider in both business and life. He was dearly loved by all.

Ray was a great family man and a loving father. He married Gladys in 1965 and the couple shared a love story. Ray was a social, active man who loved visiting with family and friends and was involved in boating, golf and a lifelong love of music that in recent years included playing in the Jamestown (RI) Community Band. His family and friends will always remember him as a special, happy person with a megawatt smile. Everyone who came into contact with Ray felt the love and joy that was within him, but he was particularly proud of, and crazy about, his grandkids.

VISITING HOURS are 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, February 28th in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston. Burial with military honors will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ray's name to the Jamestown Community Band, P.O. Box 202, Jamestown, RI 02835.

Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 26, 2019