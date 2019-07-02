Home

Raymond B. Wyss


1930 - 2019
Raymond B. Wyss Obituary
Wyss, Raymond B.
MEREDITH, NH---Raymond Burton Wyss, 89, of Gilmanton, New Hampshire, and previously of Foster, Rhode Island, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Golden View Health Center in Meredith, NH. Born on April 29, 1930. Ray was predeceased by wife Ruth M. (Haswell) Wyss and is survived by loving companion Carline (Johnson) Kallgren. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Gilmanton Community Church, 497 Province Road, Gilmanton, NH at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. All are welcome for his burial at 11:00 AM, July 20, 2019, at the Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, 6365 Post Road, North Kingstown, RI. This will be followed at 12:30 PM with a celebration of life and collation at the Summit Baptist Church.
For a full obituary please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 2, 2019
