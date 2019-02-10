Home

Boyle Funeral Home - Warwick - Warwick
142 Centerville Road Route 117
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 732-8800
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Boyle Funeral Home - Warwick - Warwick
142 Centerville Road Route 117
Warwick, RI 02886
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
8:45 AM
Boyle Funeral Home - Warwick - Warwick
142 Centerville Road Route 117
Warwick, RI 02886
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Mary Church
70 Church Street
West Warwick, RI
More Obituaries for Raymond Benoit
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Benoit


1921 - 2019
Raymond Benoit Obituary
Benoit, Raymond
97, died Friday, February 8, 2019 at West View Nursing Home. He was the beloved husband of the late Jean F. (Anderson) Benoit.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Oscar and Exilia (Aubin) Benoit.
Raymond served our country honorably during World War II and Korea in the United States Army. He later went on to serve in the US Government as an planner and estimator.
He leaves a brother, Richard Benoit of Atlanta, GA as well as many nieces, and nephews. He was the brother of the late Ernest Benoit and Anita Theroux.
His funeral will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 8:45 am from the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Road (Rte. 117) Warwick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am in Saint Mary Church, 70 Church Street, West Warwick, RI 02893. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from 4 to 7 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Kindred Hospice, 2374 Post Rd #206, Warwick, RI 02886 in Raymond's memory would be appreciated. For directions, and online condolences, please visit www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2019
