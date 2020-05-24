|
|
SIEDZIK, RAYMOND C.
87, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family, Friday, May 22, 2020. He was the husband of the late Mary E. (Allen) Siedzik for 62 years before her passing in 2016. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Chester and Stacia (Kuziemski) Siedzik. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Mr. Siedzik was a salesman for the former Swift Meat Co. and MetLife Insurance Co. for many years and was the owner of the former Carmines New Jersey Subs before retiring. He was a coach for the Smithfield Recreational Leagues for many years.
He was the father of Raymond A. Siedzik (the late Donna), Richard M. Siedzik (Siobhan), Sandra M. Boyd (David), Catherine M. Lamirande (Richard), Steven L. Siedzik (Margaret), Paula M. Robenhymer (Kevin) and Kristen A. Noke (Jack). He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
His Funeral in St. Adalbert Church and burial in St. Ann Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope Health Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated.
For Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 24, 2020