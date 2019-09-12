Home

Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
First Tabernacle Beth El
105 Dodge Street
Providence, RI
VENTER, RAYMOND C., SR.
79, of Wakefield, passed away on Friday, September 06, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Geraldine "Judy" (Reels) Venter for 58 years. Visiting hours will be held at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, Sunday Sept. 15th, 3-6 pm. The funeral service will be held at 11 am Monday Sept.16th at The First Tabernacle Beth El, 105 Dodge Street, Providence. For full obituary and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 12, 2019
