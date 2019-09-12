|
VENTER, RAYMOND C., SR.
79, of Wakefield, passed away on Friday, September 06, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Geraldine "Judy" (Reels) Venter for 58 years. Visiting hours will be held at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, Sunday Sept. 15th, 3-6 pm. The funeral service will be held at 11 am Monday Sept.16th at The First Tabernacle Beth El, 105 Dodge Street, Providence. For full obituary and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 12, 2019