CASTONGUAY, RAYMOND E.
90, died March 23, 2020, after a three-week illness. He was the husband of 56 years to Louise C. (Golz), who predeceased him in 2009.
Raymond was born on March 12, 1930, in the Ocean Grove neighborhood of Swansea, Mass., to the late Edward Z. Castonguay and Laura (Charron) Castonguay. He lived in Somerset for the last 59 years.
He leaves three children: Mark R. Castonguay of Somerset; Doug Castonguay and his wife Cynthia (Berube) of Lakeville, Mass.; and Lynne Messina and her husband Antonio Messina of North Smirthfield, R.I.
He also leaves a sister, Lorraine LePage and her husband Edward LePage of Swansea; and a brother, Roger Castonguay and his wife Lorrie of Annandale, Va.
Raymond leaves three grandchildren: Nicole (Castonguay) Maher of Somerset, Mass.; William Messina and his wife Damaris (Betances) of North Smithfield; and Brent Messina and his wife Ai (Tamaki) of Irvine, Calif. Ray leaves four great-grandchildren: Leila Louise Maher and Chace Maher of Somerset, Kai Messina of Irvine, Calif.; and Liam Messina of North Smithfield.
He also leaves several nieces and nephews and several grand nieces and nephews.
Raymond was a 1947 graduate of Case High School in Swansea. Shortly after finishing school, he joined the U.S. Air Force and served for 4½ years, rising to the rank of staff sergeant. Part of his service included an assignment in Germany during the Berlin Air Lift.
After his military service, he worked in the field of banking, beginning with CIT and then 27 years with the Fall River Five Cent Savings Bank (now BankFive) in Fall River, Mass., He retired from there in 1995 as vice president.
Raymond was a quiet, private person who was highly disciplined and was regarded as a gentleman by all who knew him. He was a dedicated family man who devoted his life to caring for his beloved Louise in her later years. He loved to take vacations with his grandchildren to DisneyWorld and would always attend their hockey, field hockey and softball games, musical concerts, etc.
His funeral will be held Friday at the Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea. In light of the coronavirus crisis, the funeral will be private with a celebration of his life to be held at a later date. Contributions in his honor may be made to the , 300 Fifth Ave., Waltham, MA 02451.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 26, 2020