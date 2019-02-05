|
COMTOIS, Raymond E.
Cumberland,
Raymond Ernest Comtois passed away on Friday, 2/1/19 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center with his loving family by his side. He was the devoted and loving husband of the late Theresa C. Comtois, they were married for 51 years.
Born on March 26, 1936, in Cumberland, he was the son of the late Michel and Alexandrine (Vincent) Comtois. He was a communicant of St. Joan of Arc Church. Ray was a devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend.
Ray grew up on his family's dairy farm in Cumberland. His work ethic was one of his greatest strengths which he instilled in his children. In the early years, he worked as an auto mechanic at Cook's gas station. He brought his love of auto mechanics to his home garage teaching his children the skills of the trade. Ray worked as a foreman at NEMCO wire in Manville for 19 years. He later worked for 23 years at the Northern RI Collaborative before retiring. During his retirement years, he enjoyed gardening, working in his yard with his wife Terry and spending time with family. Ray was always busy and seldom idle. He would light up a room with his smile and old world charm. He was a humble man with a kind and generous soul who displayed compassion for others especially those in need. His passing will be felt by the many lives he touched in our community.
He will be sadly missed by his five children; Doreen Pelland and her husband Wayne of Saunderstown, Diane Picard and her husband Roger of Woonsocket, Donna Urbanek and her husband Paul of Concord, NH, Michael Comtois and his wife Debra of Smithfield and Jason Comtois and his wife Heather of Danielson, CT. He also leaves a sister, Florence Dusseault. He leaves his twelve cherished grandchildren; Shelly, Nicole, Kyle, Kristen, Kimberly, Stanley, Caroline, Caitlyn, Marissa, Abigail, Christopher, and Nathan. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Maurice A Comtois.
Relatives and friends are invited to Ray's Life Celebration to be held on Thursday, February 7th from 5 PM to 8 PM and continuing on Friday at 9 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 8th at 10 AM in St. Joan of Arc Church, 3357 Mendon Road Cumberland. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of R I, 1085 N. Main St. Providence, RI. Directions/guestbook: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 5, 2019