JONES, RAYMOND E.
79, passed away at home in Cranston July 5, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Anita (Pritsker) Jones. Born in Boston, MA , he was a son of the late Thomas and Mary (McDougall) Jones.
Mr. Jones served in the United States Navy, was employed by the New England Crime Commission in Boston and later became a car salesman.
Besides his wife, he leaves one son, Michael A. Jones and his significant other Allison McMaster and one daughter, Meredith (Jones) Armstrong and husband Jim Armstrong. He was the grandfather of Haydon and Theodore. Raymond was the youngest of eight boys, who all preceded him in death.
His funeral and burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care 1085 North Main Street Providence 02904. Please share memories at WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 9, 2019