Raymond E. Kiernan Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kiernan, Sr., Raymond E.
,88, of Cranston, passed away peacefully Monday, June 22, 2020 at home. He was the beloved husband of Patricia R. (Masterson) Kiernan for the past sixty-one years.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late John J. and Margaret (Farrell) Kiernan.
Ray was an accountant for the State of Rhode Island Employee Retirement System for twenty-one years, retiring in 1994, and served as a Union Representative for the State Retirement Bureau.
Mr. Kiernan served our country honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War as a Military Police Officer. He was a proud graduate of LaSalle Academy and Bryant University. An avid sports fan, his favorite teams were the New York Yankees, the Chicago Bears and the Toronto Maple Leafs. Richard also love playing golf as well as chess.
In addition to his wife Pat, he leaves a daughter, Maureen P. Melfi and her husband Robert, of Cranston; three sons, John J. Kiernan and his wife Rachel, of Lincoln; Peter F. Kiernan and his wife Alison, also of Cranston; Raymond E. Kiernan, Jr. and his wife Wendy, of Warwick; five loving grandchildren, Christopher and Matthew Bennett, Nolan and Haley Kiernan and Ana Melfi. He was predeceased by siblings Charles and John Kiernan, Alice O'Donnell and Helena Earles. He wished to remember his close friend of forty-two years, Bill Wilson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am in Holy Apostles Church, 800 Pippin Orchard Road, Cranston. Because of the Covid 19 restrictions, burial will be private family only. Visiting hours in the Russell J. Boyle and Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Road, Warwick are Friday, 4:00 - 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Scalabrini Villa Nursing Center, 860 North Quidnessett Road, North Kingstown, RI 02852. For on-line condolences, visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Boyle Funeral Home - Warwick - Warwick
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Boyle Funeral Home - Warwick - Warwick
142 Centerville Road Route 117
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 732-8800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 24, 2020
Ray, may you rest in peace. We all at the chess club shall miss you. My condolences to the family.
Domenic Sgambellone
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved