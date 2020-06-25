Kiernan, Sr., Raymond E.
,88, of Cranston, passed away peacefully Monday, June 22, 2020 at home. He was the beloved husband of Patricia R. (Masterson) Kiernan for the past sixty-one years.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late John J. and Margaret (Farrell) Kiernan.
Ray was an accountant for the State of Rhode Island Employee Retirement System for twenty-one years, retiring in 1994, and served as a Union Representative for the State Retirement Bureau.
Mr. Kiernan served our country honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War as a Military Police Officer. He was a proud graduate of LaSalle Academy and Bryant University. An avid sports fan, his favorite teams were the New York Yankees, the Chicago Bears and the Toronto Maple Leafs. Richard also love playing golf as well as chess.
In addition to his wife Pat, he leaves a daughter, Maureen P. Melfi and her husband Robert, of Cranston; three sons, John J. Kiernan and his wife Rachel, of Lincoln; Peter F. Kiernan and his wife Alison, also of Cranston; Raymond E. Kiernan, Jr. and his wife Wendy, of Warwick; five loving grandchildren, Christopher and Matthew Bennett, Nolan and Haley Kiernan and Ana Melfi. He was predeceased by siblings Charles and John Kiernan, Alice O'Donnell and Helena Earles. He wished to remember his close friend of forty-two years, Bill Wilson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am in Holy Apostles Church, 800 Pippin Orchard Road, Cranston. Because of the Covid 19 restrictions, burial will be private family only. Visiting hours in the Russell J. Boyle and Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Road, Warwick are Friday, 4:00 - 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Scalabrini Villa Nursing Center, 860 North Quidnessett Road, North Kingstown, RI 02852. For on-line condolences, visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 25, 2020.