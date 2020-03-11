Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 331-7390
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
100 Chatham Street
Providence, RI
View Map

Raymond E. Liberatore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond E. Liberatore Obituary
LIBERATORE, RAYMOND E.
87, passed away March 7, 2020. Husband of Angela J. (Campanini) Liberatore; son of the late Anthony Sr. and Gaetana (D'Agostino) Liberatore; father of Raymond E. Liberatore Jr. and his wife Kristy and the late Andrea J. Liberatore; grandfather of Mark and Sarah Samos, Amanda Usuga (Krystian), Emilie and Ethan Liberatore and the late Keith Samos; great-grandfather of Alyssa Votta, D'Andre Blais and Aubrey Usuga; brother of Ida Ricci and the late Anthony Jr., Santino, Domenic, Blake, Annie and Frank Liberatore and Jenny San Antonio.
Visitation and funeral will be held Friday 8:30-10 a.m. in the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Agnes Church, 100 Chatham Street, Providence. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -