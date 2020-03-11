|
|
LIBERATORE, RAYMOND E.
87, passed away March 7, 2020. Husband of Angela J. (Campanini) Liberatore; son of the late Anthony Sr. and Gaetana (D'Agostino) Liberatore; father of Raymond E. Liberatore Jr. and his wife Kristy and the late Andrea J. Liberatore; grandfather of Mark and Sarah Samos, Amanda Usuga (Krystian), Emilie and Ethan Liberatore and the late Keith Samos; great-grandfather of Alyssa Votta, D'Andre Blais and Aubrey Usuga; brother of Ida Ricci and the late Anthony Jr., Santino, Domenic, Blake, Annie and Frank Liberatore and Jenny San Antonio.
Visitation and funeral will be held Friday 8:30-10 a.m. in the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Agnes Church, 100 Chatham Street, Providence. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 11, 2020