GAUVIN, RAYMOND F.
90, a Johnston resident for 57 years, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020. He was the husband of the late Yvette M. (Jutras) Gauvin. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Alfred N. and Louise (Bazinet) Gauvin. Mr. Gauvin was a driver and salesman for LNF Distributers for over 50 years before retiring.
He was the father of Dolores J. Conway, Denise Y. Legare, Janine M. Landry, Maurice R. Gauvin, Paul H. Gauvin, Gene L. Gauvin, Ernest A. Gauvin and Joseph R. Gauvin. He was the brother of the late Theresa Bellmore, Joseph "Pete" and Charles Gauvin. He is survived by 20 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
His funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph Church, PO Box 236, N. Scituate, RI 02857 will be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 28, 2020