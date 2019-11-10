|
|
GORMAN, JR., RAYMOND F.
74, of North Palm Beach, FL and formerly of Pawtucket, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at JFK Medical Center, Atlantis, FL. He was the husband of the late Susan (Smith) Gorman.
Born in Pawtucket, a son of the late Raymond F. and Rita (Folan) Gorman, he had lived in Pawtucket and Seekonk, MA for most of his life. He had wintered in North Palm Beach, FL for many years before moving there 3 years ago.
Mr. Gorman was the owner of Gorman Roofing, Inc. in Cumberland for over 35 years before retiring.
Ray was a much loved member of Pawtucket Country Club for nearly 40 years. He was a member of the Board of Governors, a Past Secretary of the Club, Past Vice President and Past President.
He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and served during the Vietnam War.
Ray was the founder of Marissa's Magic, an organization he founded in honor of his granddaughter to support children with diabetes.
He is survived by his three loving children, Cheryl Souza (David) of Seekonk, MA, and Karen Blanchard (Todd) and John Gorman, both of Cumberland; his two brothers, Charles "Chick" Gorman (Linda) of Pawtucket and Michael Gorman (Debbie) of Smithfield; eight beloved grandchildren; three beloved great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Patricia Gorman.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, November 13 at 11 A.M. in St. Teresa's Church, 358 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket. Military honors will follow. His burial will be private. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln Tuesday 4-7 P.M. in lieu of flowers, contributions in Ray's memory to Marissa's Magic, P.O. Box 7164, Cumberland, RI 02864 or to the , P.O Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 would be appreciated. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 10, 2019