MURPHY, JR., RAYMOND F.
86 of Palm Beach, FL, Providence, RI and Siasconset, MA, died peacefully on December 22nd surrounded by his loving family. The beloved husband of Pamelee McFarland Murphy, he was a lover of music, art, golf, an exceptional listener, and a great dancer. He was a wise counselor and creative thinker who provided guidance to multiple generations of family businesses and community organizations right up to the end of his life.
Ray was born in Woonsocket, RI, the son of the late Raymond F. and Martha (Kirby) Murphy. He was a graduate of Cranwell Prepatory, the College of the Holy Cross and Boston College Law School. He served two years in the United States Coast Guard as a Yeoman 2nd Class. Ray spent most of his career as a CPA and consultant. He was the managing partner of Murphy & Co. founded by his father in 1923, which he built into the largest independent accounting firm in Rhode Island. He was also a senior partner of Sullivan & Co. and its successor firm Blum Shapiro.
Giving back to the community was important part of Ray's life. He provided his succinct brand of low key guidance and leadership to numerous organizations. He was the long-time chairman of the Rhode Island Business Development Corp; chairman of the Rhode Island Philharmonic board of overseers; president of the RI Society of Certified Public Accountants; Chairman of CPA Associates International; Chairman of the Rhode Island Board of accountancy; treasurer of the Greater Providence Chamber Commerce; board member and chair of the finance committee of Roger Williams Hospital; board member and chair of the finance committee of the Providence Housing Authority; treasurer of Trinity Repertory; adjunct professor and member of the board of overseers of Boston College Law School; member of the Providence College School of Business Advisory Council; member of the board of overseers of Cranwell Prepatory; treasurer of the Hope Club; board member and a founding member of the Dunes Club; board member of Catholic Charities of the Dioceses of Providence, board member of Woonsocket Savings and Trust; chairman of the Woonsocket Industrial Development Corporation; treasurer of the Woonsocket Chamber of Commerce, He was appointed by RI Governor Frank Licht to the Governor's Council of Economic Advisers and to the board of the Howard Development Corp.
Arts and education were the bedrock in Ray's life. A season ticket holder of the Boston Symphony Orchestra for 50 years, Ray and Pam, BSO patrons, spent many a breezy Berkshires evening rocking in their box seats at Tanglewood. The RI Philharmonic Orchestra and Music School was very dear to him. He established a scholarship in the memory of his mother, Martha Kirby Murphy, at Rhode Island College. She was a graduate of its "Normal School," and a wonderful presence in his life. Ray and Pam restored a John LaFarge stained glass window at Our Lady of Mercy Chapel at Salve Regina University also in honor of his mother. Ray never stopped learning. He studied the Renaissance art and architecture in Florence one summer, attending classes at the British Institute sitting amid a sea of 19 year-old college students on a semester abroad. His curiosity took him to seminars, talks, films or online courses offered by Yale. He and Pam had a meeting of the minds – and hearts – they were great companions who soaked up museums and culture both here and abroad.
Golf was a lifetime passion of Ray's. Some of his happiest times were spent on the course with friends at Sankaty Head Golf Club and Newport Country Club. He played in Sankaty's member guest tournament for 50 years in a row and was a founder of an annual Sankaty golf tournament now named the Ray Murphy Fall Classic.
He is predeceased by his son, Michael Seymour Murphy, his brothers William K. Murphy and Robert K. Murphy, a son-in-law Robert Minzesheimer. Besides his cherished wife Pam, he is survived by his children: Mary McDonagh Murphy, Dan (Raymond F. Murphy III), Martha K. Murphy and her husband Mark Anderwald and Patrick M. Murphy and his husband, Anthony J. Selvitella. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law Emily Jacobs Murphy, and his grandchildren Daniel, Anna, and Jacob Murphy, Kathryn and James Minzesheimer, and Molly Anderwald. Ray was greatly admired by Pam's children, Anna and Billy.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Hallworth House for their professional and caring service. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 4pm in St. Raymond's Church, 1240 North Main Street in Providence with a reception to immediately follow. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be made to RI Philharmonic Orchestra and Music School, 667 Waterman Ave, East Providence, RI 02914 or to Hallworth House, 66 Benefit Street, Providence, RI 02906. Condolences may be left at www.monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019