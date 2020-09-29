MILLER, RAYMOND G.
69, of Edgewood, passed away unexpectedly at home September 22, 2020. Born in Providence, a son of the late Charles F. and Rena M. (Lord) Miller. Ray was retired. He had worked as a Technician at RITECH. He was a Veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the U.S. Navy. Ray was a member of the Pawtuxet Athletic Club. He was the brother of Deborah Pisano and Charles Miller and survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Service and Burial will be Private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Paws Watch, 60 Pearl Ave., Rumford, RI 02916. Visit: JWSFH.com