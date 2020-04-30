|
Rabideau, Sr., Raymond H.
On April 23, 2020, Raymond H. Rabideau, Sr. courageously departed on his journey to reunite with the love of his life, Louise C. Nappi Rabideau who had been patiently waiting for his for 35 years, having departed on August 2, 1985.
Raymond was a lifelong resident of Warren whose laborious life had been dedicated to those he loved and to any acquaintance in need of a simple favor.
His mantra was "It's a great life if you don't weaken", a motto he personified with his selfless sacrifices for anyone in need and his relentless devotion to family, fighting to the very end to give them one last breath and one last smile.
As a WWII veteran, he served his country on the front lines in France and Germany. as a resident of Warren, he served his fellow citizens as Waste Water Commissioner, Member of the Board of Housing Authority, and Captain of the Fire Department, having volunteered for more than 30 years.
As a patriarch, he worked all his life since preteens, subsequently as a trucker and then a bartender until he was 97, raising two sons, William of Warren, and Raymond Jr., of Conway, NH. He was a memorable grandfather of 8 and a great grandfather of 11.
His memory is framed as a selfless, hardworking, loving man with a clever wit, sparkling blue eyes and a heartfelt smile.
Calling hours and flowers are omitted, gifts in his memory may be sent to the
931 Jefferson Blvd #3004, Warwick, RI 02886, or to the Rhode Island Veterans Home, 480 Metacom Ave, Bristol, RI 02809.
Funeral services are private, burial will be in St. Jean the Baptiste Cemetery.
Arrangements by SMITH FUNERAL and MEMORIAL SERVICES, Warren.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 30, 2020