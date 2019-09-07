The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Apostles Church
800 Pippin Orchard Road
Cranston, RI
View Map
Resources
Raymond J. Brown Obituary
BROWN, RAYMOND J.
81, of Cranston, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center, Providence.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston on Monday at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in Holy Apostles Church, 800 Pippin Orchard Road, Cranston. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS Sunday 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Visit Nardolillofh.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 7, 2019
