BROWN, RAYMOND J.
81, of Cranston, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center, Providence.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston on Monday at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in Holy Apostles Church, 800 Pippin Orchard Road, Cranston. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS Sunday 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Visit Nardolillofh.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 7, 2019