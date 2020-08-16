1/1
Raymond J. Chartier
CHARTIER, RAYMOND J.
96, of Pawtucket, passed away peacefully Friday, August 14, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Yvette (Tanguay) Chartier. Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Vital and Georgianna (Allard) Chartier. Raymond was an air force veteran of World War II. He was a School Teacher in the Providence School Department for many years before retiring. He is survived by his children, Denise Drainville and her husband Norm, and Cheryl Mitsmenn and her husband, Artie. He also leaves a brother, Charles Chartier, three sisters, Madeleine Charette, Estelle Routhier, and Lucille Labbe, three grandchildren, Douglas Drainville, Zachary Mitsmenn, and Haley Mitsmenn, and five great grandchildren, Tyler, Alex, and Charlotte Drainville, Jack and Meaghan Dolan. He was the grandfather of the late Angela Dolan and the brother of the late Jeannette Labbe, Rita Gouin, Theresa Korkus, Alma Magnan, Gerard, Maurice, and Joseph Chartier. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, August 19th at 9 AM in Saint Mary Church, 103 Pine Street, Pawtucket. Due to current restrictions, masks and social distancing are required. Calling hours are respectfully omitted and the burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Angie Dolan Memorial Foundation, 52 Touisset Point Road, Warren, RI, 02885, or the Jeanne Jugan Home, 964 Main Street, Pawtucket, RI, 02860, in memory of Raymond, would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements by Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, Pawtucket. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com


Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
Saint Mary Church
Funeral services provided by
Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home - Pawtucket
220 Cottage St.
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-4035
