O'LOUGHLIN, RAYMOND J.
85, died Thursday at Kent Hospital. For 61 years he was the beloved husband of the late Jean R. (Kimball) O'Loughlin. Father of Deborah J. Miller-Yost (husband Robert), Michael R. O'Loughlin, and of the late Kevin J. O'Loughlin, whose wife is Karen D. (Gallucci) O'Loughlin. Grandfather of Christopher S. Miller, Michael F. Manna, Kevin J. O'Loughlin Jr., Ashley M. O'Loughlin, and Edward M. O'Loughlin.
Born in Providence to Joseph B. and Isabelle (Smith) O'Loughlin, he graduated from LaSalle Academy and Bryant College. Ray worked as a Senior Insurance Examiner for the State of Rhode Island for over 30 years and was the former owner of the Country Ice Cream Shoppe in Coventry.
Ray enjoyed spending time with his family and looked forward to their annual family vacation on Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire. He had a love of boating, which he passed down to his son, Michael.
Ray was a family man, first and foremost, but also as a kind, generous friend, who would give you the shirt off his back. No one was a stranger; Ray could spark a conversation with anyone he met! Many people will remember him as the first person who offered them a job at his restaurant & gave them an opportunity to excel.
He was a past president of the New England Restaurant Association and a former Treasurer for the Coventry Republican Town Committee.
Calling hours Monday, Nov. 23 from 4-6 PM at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory, 659 East Greenwich Ave., West Warwick. Mass of Christian burial Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 10:30 AM at SS. John & Paul Church, South Main St., Coventry. Everyone attending the funeral mass is invited to go directly to church. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich will be private.
Cloth face coverings must be worn, and social distancing guidelines followed at the funeral home and at church.
Donations in his memory may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children
, 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104 (shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/springfield
) or to St. Jude Children´s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (stjude.org
). Complete obituary and condolences at carpenterjenks.com
.