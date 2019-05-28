|
SILVA, JR, RAYMOND J. "RAY RAY"
age 51, of Ocean Ave., Cranston, died unexpectedly on May 22, 2019 at RI Hospital. He was born in Providence, a son of Raymond J. Silva, Sr of Seekonk and Naima (Abdus-Sabur) Ansari of Providence.
Ray worked as a Longshoreman for Local 1329 and was a Pittsburg Steeler Fan.
He is survived by his children; Rhaea Silva of Bradenton, FL, Jahnna Silva of Ellenton, FL, Arabella Carmen Silva of Providence and 1 granddaughter Aliyana Bivens. He is survived by his siblings; Shawn Cordwell of Martha's Vineyard, Daniel Silva of Seekonk, Shakirah "Kitten" Silva of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Rayna Silva of Seekonk, many cousins, nieces and nephews. Ray leaves his stepmother Cheryl Silva, his stepfather Farid Ansari and his former spouse Carmen Silva.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service on Thursday at 10am in the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence, RI. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Wednesday from 4-8pm. www.rebellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 28, 2019