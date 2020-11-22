SOUZA, Raymond J.
84, passed away November 20, 2020 at home. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen T. (Finnegan) Souza; and a son of the late Harriet (Morancey) Rossi. Besides his wife he is survived by several brother and sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews whom he cherished. Raymond was employed in the maintenance department of Bayview Academy in East Providence before retiring.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 10 am in St. Matthew Church, Elmwood Ave, Cranston. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. Visiting hours Tuesday, November 24 from 4 – 7pm in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave, Warwick. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory to St. Matthew Church, 1299 Elmwood Ave, Cranston RI 02910 will be appreciated. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Information and condolences, TheQuinnFuneralHome.com