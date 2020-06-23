Raymond James Mansolillo
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mansolillo, Raymond James
Raymond James Mansolillo, 87, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He was known as "Ray" to his friends and "Papa" to his adoring grandchildren. It has been said he never met a stranger and was adored by all who met him. Always smiling, Ray saw the best in everyone and was a friend to all. Most importantly, he was a proud father and grandfather. His legacy is his children and grandchildren. Time spent with family and friends brought him the most joy, along with a cold beer.
Raymond was born on September 26, 1932 to the late Donato and Maria Mansolillo in Providence, R.I. Ray was a devout Catholic. He was a proud Army Veteran, having served during the Korean War. He attended and graduated from Bryant College, Smithfield R.I., where he attained his B.A. Ray owned and operated Citation Homes, Inc. in R.I., as well as First Service Properties in Titusville, FL. He also owned Woodland Gold & CC in Kingstown, R.I. until the late 1970s. He was passionate about the game of golf throughout his life. Ray was a member of The Knights of Columbus and the VFW.
Raymond James Mansolillo is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Marie (n. Morrocco); his three children, Karen Mansolillo-Bianco (Bob) of Titusville, FL; Raymond J Mansolillo, Jr. of New Port Richey, FL; Gail Otero (David) of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; and his 4 grandchildren: Jacqueline, Evan, Maria, and Marc. He also leaves behind to mourn his loss numerous extended family and friends. He is predeceased by his parents, Maria (n. Esposito) and Donato Mansolillo, and his brother, Anthony Mansolillo.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of St. Francis, Inc., 1250 Grumman Pl, Titusville, FL 32780. There will be a funeral mass at St. Teresa Catholic Church, 203 Ojibway Ave #203, Titusville, FL 32780 on Thursday, June 25, 2020, and a private family interment at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restricUons, a celebraUon of his life will follow at a later date. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Funeral Mass
St. Teresa Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 22, 2020
Greatest memory comes from Marie when I described Roys good buddy Henry as the definition of a southern gentleman , her response,Yes and Raymond is perfect description of a Northern gentleman. So true. Many fine memories.RIP Raymond and condolences to Marie, the children and grandchildren
Brian Sinclair
Friend
June 22, 2020
Mr. Raymond Mansolillo and I meet at Patty O,s about thirteen years ago and became friends. Ray loved Cribbage and no one knew how to play. All of a sudden I showed up and the race is on ! Well, we played Cribbage 5 days a week for about 8 years. After that ,we were a little burnt out , so to speak ! Finally Ray and I started playing 2 out of 3 every Thursday, what great games we played. GOD bless him ! Ray always made me feel good , with his out look on life. Many times Ray would hug me and say you are like my son, I would say, ok Dad. This was who Ray was and I will greatly miss my best friend deeply. GOD bless Ray and his family, they all lost a great man and a best friend !
Richard Purcell
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved