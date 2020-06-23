Mansolillo, Raymond James
Raymond James Mansolillo, 87, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He was known as "Ray" to his friends and "Papa" to his adoring grandchildren. It has been said he never met a stranger and was adored by all who met him. Always smiling, Ray saw the best in everyone and was a friend to all. Most importantly, he was a proud father and grandfather. His legacy is his children and grandchildren. Time spent with family and friends brought him the most joy, along with a cold beer.
Raymond was born on September 26, 1932 to the late Donato and Maria Mansolillo in Providence, R.I. Ray was a devout Catholic. He was a proud Army Veteran, having served during the Korean War. He attended and graduated from Bryant College, Smithfield R.I., where he attained his B.A. Ray owned and operated Citation Homes, Inc. in R.I., as well as First Service Properties in Titusville, FL. He also owned Woodland Gold & CC in Kingstown, R.I. until the late 1970s. He was passionate about the game of golf throughout his life. Ray was a member of The Knights of Columbus and the VFW.
Raymond James Mansolillo is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Marie (n. Morrocco); his three children, Karen Mansolillo-Bianco (Bob) of Titusville, FL; Raymond J Mansolillo, Jr. of New Port Richey, FL; Gail Otero (David) of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; and his 4 grandchildren: Jacqueline, Evan, Maria, and Marc. He also leaves behind to mourn his loss numerous extended family and friends. He is predeceased by his parents, Maria (n. Esposito) and Donato Mansolillo, and his brother, Anthony Mansolillo.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of St. Francis, Inc., 1250 Grumman Pl, Titusville, FL 32780. There will be a funeral mass at St. Teresa Catholic Church, 203 Ojibway Ave #203, Titusville, FL 32780 on Thursday, June 25, 2020, and a private family interment at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restricUons, a celebraUon of his life will follow at a later date. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.