Mr. Raymond Mansolillo and I meet at Patty O,s about thirteen years ago and became friends. Ray loved Cribbage and no one knew how to play. All of a sudden I showed up and the race is on ! Well, we played Cribbage 5 days a week for about 8 years. After that ,we were a little burnt out , so to speak ! Finally Ray and I started playing 2 out of 3 every Thursday, what great games we played. GOD bless him ! Ray always made me feel good , with his out look on life. Many times Ray would hug me and say you are like my son, I would say, ok Dad. This was who Ray was and I will greatly miss my best friend deeply. GOD bless Ray and his family, they all lost a great man and a best friend !

Richard Purcell

Friend