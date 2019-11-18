|
KOLSTAD, RAYMOND
,87 of Tiverton, passed away at Riverview Healthcare, in Coventry. Born in Chicago, IL, he was the son of the late Andrew and Alfrida (Anderson) Kolstad. He was the devoted companion of 45 years to Martha Cabral.
After graduating high school Ray then enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he proudly served his country. He went on to earn a degree in Informational Technology and used this degree to become a long-time employee of the Amica Insurance Co.
Despite Ray's quiet demeanor, he had an adventurous spirit and could be found hiking and hopefully at the Grand Canyon as it was his favorite. If he was there he would have been parachuting, traveling the US, canoeing, or even white-water rafting. If it was an outdoor activity it was for him!
He is survived by his three granddaughters Kimberley Raposa and her husband David, Desirae Kolstad, Chrystal Weichert and her husband James. He was also the beloved great-grandfather to seven. He is predeceased by his son Raymond Kolstad and two brothers Cliff and Ray Kolstad.
His funeral service will be held at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick on Wednesday, November 20 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be just prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will be private. Remembrances may be shared at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 18, 2019