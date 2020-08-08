1/1
Raymond L. Belliveau
Belliveau, Raymond L.
formally of North Smithfield, RI, passed away unexpectedly on July 29, 2020. A veteran of the United States Air Force, Raymond honorably served his country for twenty-one years. He is survived by four daughters; Dr. Lee Belliveau-Myers, Vicki Belliveay-Studley, RaeAnn Marshall, Carol Campos; two brothers, Norman and Joseph Belliveau, sister, Beatrice Vandal, granddaughter, Ashlee Belliveau, grandsons Alec Mitchell, Russell Myers, and Jesse Myers (predeceased), two great grand children, and numerous nieces and nephews. We will miss his great sense of humor, and warm smile. Burial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 8, 2020.
