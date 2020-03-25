|
HORTON, Raymond L.
77, of Cumberland passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the Miriam Hospital, Providence.
Born in Rehoboth, MA, he was the son of the late Harold and Marion (Luther) Horton. He resided in Cumberland for the past 45 years, previously residing in Pawtucket.
Mr. Horton entered the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War and was later honorably discharged.
Mr. Horton was employed as Machine Operator for the Stern Leach Company for over 20 years until his retirement.
During his lifetime, he enjoyed roller skating, dancing, playing pool, softball, but most of all he loved spending time with his family. He was a dedicated and passionate New England sports fan. He was a happy person who took great joy in making people laugh.
He leaves his children, Kimberly Carlone and her husband Jonathan of Barrington, Raymond Horton of Cumberland; his four grandchildren, Jagger Pacheco, Audrey Pacheco, Samantha Carlone and America Carlone; his siblings, Barbara Lussier, William and Walter Horton, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by many brother and sisters.
Raymond's Life Celebration will be held at a later date. Arrangments have been entrusted to the care of J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, Cumberland.
For updated information please check back to his online memorial at: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 25, 2020