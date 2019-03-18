|
|
LAURENZO, RAYMOND
Raymond Laurenzo, 91, of West Warwick died Saturday at Kent Hospital. He was the beloved husband of the late Josephine R. (Carnevale) Laurenzo.
Born in Providence, a son of the late Paolo and Palma (Lomastro) Laurenzo, he had been a resident of Johnston for thirty-one years before moving to Coventry in 1998. Mr. Laurenzo was an auto mechanic at Benny's Automotive for fifty years before retiring in 1993. He was a church usher and member of the St. Bartholomew Church Holy Name Society for over fity years. Mr. Laurenzo was a WWII Army veteran serving with the occupation forces in Japan. He enjoyed classical and Italian music.
He leaves a son, Raymond P. Laurenzo and his wife, Marcia of West Warwick; two grandchildren, Raymond J. Laurenzo and his wife, Amy of West Warwick; Kaile A. Laurenzo and her fiancé, William Floster of Myrtle Beach, SC; a great granddaughter, Emma Grace Laurenzo. He was the brother of Edward Laurenzo of Florida, Paul Laurenzo of Warwick and the late Alfred Laurenzo.
His funeral will be Wednesday at 8:30 A.M. from the Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral Home, 982 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Mass of Christian in Saints John and Paul Church 341 S. Main Street, Coventry at 10 AM. Calling Hours Tuesday 5-8 PM. Burial with military honors will be in Saint Ann Cemetery, Cranston. www.trainorfh.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 18, 2019