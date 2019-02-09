Home

Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
8:45 AM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Providence Street
West Warwick, RI
Raymond Legault Obituary
Legault, Raymond
Legault, Raymond T., February 7, 2019, husband of the late Dorothy L. (Allard) Legault. Beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother. Residence Cranston. Funeral Monday at 8:45am from THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Joseph Church, Providence Street, West Warwick.Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home Sunday 4-7pm. Complete obituary at www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 9, 2019
