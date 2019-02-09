|
|
Legault, Raymond
Legault, Raymond T., February 7, 2019, husband of the late Dorothy L. (Allard) Legault. Beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother. Residence Cranston. Funeral Monday at 8:45am from THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Joseph Church, Providence Street, West Warwick.Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home Sunday 4-7pm. Complete obituary at www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 9, 2019