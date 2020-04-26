|
CAPPELLI, RAYMOND M.
Ret. Captain
West Greenwich Police Department
61, of Johnston, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at RI Hospital, Providence. He was the beloved husband of 10 years to Lori A. (Carnevale) Cappelli. Born in Providence, he was the son of Joseph J. Cappelli of Johnston and the late Evelyn A. (Mullen) Cappelli. Raymond was a police captain for the West Greenwich Police Department.
Besides his wife and father he is survived by his dear siblings Joseph J. Cappelli, Jr. of San Diego, CA, Karen E. Chadwick and her husband Thomas of Johnston and Elizabeth A. Procaccini and her husband Leonard of Johnston.
Raymond was loved by many. He was Uncle ReRo to Matthew Notarianni and Christina Flores and their families. He was stepfather to Tiffany and Poppi Ray to Heismen , Armase and Ela Edouard. He loved his little taco terrier Elvira. His passions were his family, his friends, music and his Harley Davidson. Raymond had the most amazing sense of humor.
He loved riding with his group of friends the Black Widows, and his favorite trips were the ones taken to numerous bike weeks, but his all time favorites were to Sturgis, South Dakota. He was a very kind and compassionate human. He was a rescue ranger to everyone, including the young man at a West Greenwich truck stop all those years ago. He was the first to arrive on the scene and the last to leave for whatever project needed to be done.
He was a great son, brother, husband, and friend. He leaves us with a longing in our hearts .He will be missed. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. For him the new road begins here, and it never ends.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 26, 2020