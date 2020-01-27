|
|
Gannon, Raymond M. Jr.
Ray Gannon, 68, passed away suddenly on January 23, 2020 at his home in Larchmont. He was the loving husband of Susan Lynch Gannon and devoted father to Merrill E. Gannon of Larchmont. In addition to his wife and daughter, he is survived by his father, Raymond M. Gannon of Pawtucket, and sister Helen Gannon and her spouse, Susan LaPorte, of Springfield and brother, Patrick Gannon and his wife, Carol of Narragansett, RI and their children. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Robert S. Lynch and his children, and sister-in-law, Katherine P. Lynch, and her daughter as well as many cousins and friends.
Ray attended St. Raphael's Academy class of '69, graduated from the University of Rhode Island and obtained a M.Ed in Special Needs from Rhode Island College. Ray spent the past thirty years in health related fields in senior management positions in New York. He led with humor and unfailing integrity.
His interests were many and friendship with Ray was for life. He enjoyed golfing and loved sailing with friends at Larchmont Yacht Club. He followed the Providence Friars and going to the Big East games became an annual tradition.
Ray was well-loved by his colleagues, his friends and most of all by his family. He lived his life fully and will be greatly missed.
Visitation is at Fox Funeral Home in Larchmont, NY on Saturday, February 1 from 4:00-8:00. Funeral Service is on Sunday, February 2 at 1:00 at Scarsdale Congregational Church. For details and to read more about Ray's life go to John J.Fox Funeral Home online - JJFFH.com
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Scarsdale Congregational Church or St Raphael's Academy in Pawtucket, RI.
Published in The Providence Journal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020