PATNODE, RAYMOND M.68, of North Kingstown, RI, passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019 at home in the company of his family. He was the loving husband of Denise Lemieux. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Raymond and Margaret (Carroll) Patnode. Besides his wife, he leaves his son Sean and his fiancee, Teal, as well as two dogs, Luna and Bandit. He was the brother of Denise Patnode.For full obituary and online condolences please www.winfieldandsons.com