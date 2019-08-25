Home

Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
(401) 353-2400
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
8:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
1525 Cranston St.
Cranston, RI
Raymond Mandarelli Obituary
MANDARELLI, RAYMOND
97, of Providence, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Christine R. (Duffy) Mandarelli. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Luigi and Frances (Sinapi) Mandarelli.
Mr. Mandarelli worked for Amtrack for many years before his retirement. He also worked for Rhody Roofing and Michael Brothers.
He is survived by his loving children, Jean C. Hall and her husband Roger, Cheryl A. Navaretta, Robert Mandarelli and Donna DiMaria and her husband Robert; a brother, Roger Mandarelli; and three sisters, Carol Lisi, Helen Rose and Nancy Garafano. He is also survived by his cherished, 14 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and his great great granddaughter. He was the loving father of the late Raymond Mandarelli, Jr. and was the brother of the late Mary Delmonico, Michael, Alfred and Raymond Mandarelli.
Visitation will be held Monday Morning, August 26, 2019 from 8:15 to 10:15 a.m. in the MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Mary Church, 1525 Cranston St., Cranston. Burial will follow at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Mandarelli's memory may be made to: The Tomorrow Fund, RI Hospital Campus, 593 Eddy St., Providence, RI 02903. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
