83, of Pawtucket, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, Thursday, April 04, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Jane A. (Petrin) Moreau. They were happily married for 58 years. Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Arthur and Eva (Plante) Moreau. A lifelong resident of Pawtucket, Ray was a Police Officer for the City for 39 years, retiring as a detective in 1998. He was a member of the FOP, Lodge #4. He vacationed in New Hampshire where he built his home for his family. He enjoyed motorcycling and playing golf at Rehoboth Country Club. What Ray enjoyed most of all was the time he spent with his family. Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Bruce Moreau(Ret. Maj. PPD) and his wife Michelle, Ken Moreau(PFD/Lt.) and his wife Lori, Lisa Duquenoy and her husband, Gordon, and Brian (PFD/Lt.) his wife Linsay, his sister, Pauline Montminy, eleven grandchildren, and 1 great grandson. He was the brother of the late Irene Gendreau, Helene Duehring, and Henri Moreau. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday at 10AM in Saint Teresa's Church, 358 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket. Burial with military honors will be in RI Veteran's Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours will be held Tuesday from 4-7PM in the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, 220 Cottage Street, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 7, 2019