Raymond N. Menard
1929 - 2020
Menard, Raymond N.
Raymond N. Menard, 90, a longtime Harrisville resident, passed away on September 10 at the Village at Waterman Lake, Greenville, where he lived for the past few years. Born and raised in Harrisville, he was the son of the late Joseph L. and A. Diana (Ducharme) Menard and was married to the late Joan A. (Laporte) for 64 years. After graduating from Burrillville High School Class of 1947, Raymond served as a decorated Marine mortar platoon sergeant on the Korean War frontline and was Secretary of the Howe Company, Third Battalion, 1st Marine Division Korean Marines Association. A skilled carpenter, he earned his degree in architectural engineering in 1957 from Roger Williams College and was named Distinguished Alumnus of the Year in 1996 from Roger Williams University. As a registered architect, Raymond was founding partner and president of the Providence Partnership, an award-winning design and architecture firm for 28 years, and previously was a partner at Millman, Sturges and Menard. He was a member of the American Institute of Architects and the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards. Raymond was a trustee at the June Rockwell Levy Foundation for 30 years and directed funds to worthy community causes, including many student academic scholarships. In honor of his years of service to the Foundation and the Town of Burrillville, the Raymond Menard Off-Ice Training Room was dedicated in 2016 at the June Rockwell Levy Ice Rink. Raymond volunteered as Burrillville's first building inspector/zoning officer, chairman of the Housing Authority, secretary of the Zoning Board of Review, member of the Recreation Commission and the Industrial Foundation of Burrillville. He designed many regional public buildings, preserved local historic properties and was honored with a "behind the scenes" community service award in 2017 from the Harrisville Fire Department. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and an active life-long member of St. Patrick's parish in Harrisville. Devoted to his family, Raymond enjoyed spending time with them and friends, particularly at his Spring Lake "camp." He and Joan loved traveling, especially to Europe. He is survived by his daughter Suzanne of Putnam, CT; sons, Richard and his wife Holly of Attleboro, MA; Scott and his wife Linda of Hingham, MA; Joel of Amsterdam, The Netherlands; daughter–in-laws, Jody of Wallingford, CT and Rose of North Smithfield; grandchildren Raegan, Adam, Charlie, Justine, Roslyn, Allie, Brooke, Jenna, Jason, Alexa, Avanna and André; eight great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sons Glenn and Craig, son-in-law Garry, and siblings Joseph "Archie" Menard, D. Jeanne Laporte and William Menard. Due to Covid-19 precautions, services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave. Pascoag. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff at the Village at Waterman Lake for their care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Levy Foundation https://rifoundation.org/funds/june-rockwell-levy-foundation or to the Alzheimer's Association, RI Chapter, 245 Waterman St., Suite 306, Providence RI 02906.
www.boucherfh.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
September 12, 2020
Rest In Peace, Mr. Menard. You’ve crossed the bar and, I’m sure, are having a great party with Mrs. Menard, Glenn, Craig, and all the rest of your relatives and friends. Give them my love. You were a good man and a great father. Thanks for always making me feel a part of your family. You will be missed.
Jeff Mandigo
Friend
September 12, 2020
RIP Uncle Raymond...you will be forever in our hearts. Love, your niece, Diane Menard Verrocchio and your great nephews, Brendan, Adam, Kyle and Travis.
Diane Menard Verrocchio
Family
