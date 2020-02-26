|
|
Auger, Raymond P.
Raymond P. Auger, 74 of Lady Lake, passed away February 19, 2020 in Belleview, FL. Raymond was born on December 23, 1945 in Providence, Rhode Island to Emil J Auger and Flora (Dandeneau) Auger.
He is survived by his wife, Jane (Gorman) Auger; daughter, Sharon A Auger; grandchildren, Michael and Jaylee; step-daughter, Bethany LaBranche; step-grandson, John Connor; as well as his sister, Barbara Papitto, and brother Ronald Auger and his wife Sharon.
Raymond proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, serving actively in Korea. He was also a member of the American Legion.
Raymond and his wife, Jane owned Farber Industrial Fabricating, Inc. in RI for many years before retiring to Florida.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Page-Theus Funeral Home in Leesburg with the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Florida National Cemetary in Bushnell, Florida at 1:00pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , or The .
On-line condolences for the family may be left at www.Pagetheusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 26, 2020