Home

POWERED BY

Services
Page-Theus Funeral Home & Cremation Services
914 W Main St
Leesburg, FL 34748
(352) 787-5511
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Page-Theus Funeral Home & Cremation Services
914 W Main St
Leesburg, FL 34748
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Page-Theus Funeral Home & Cremation Services
914 W Main St
Leesburg, FL 34748
View Map
Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Florida National Cemetary
Bushnell, FL
View Map

Raymond P. Auger


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond P. Auger Obituary
Auger, Raymond P.
Raymond P. Auger, 74 of Lady Lake, passed away February 19, 2020 in Belleview, FL. Raymond was born on December 23, 1945 in Providence, Rhode Island to Emil J Auger and Flora (Dandeneau) Auger.
He is survived by his wife, Jane (Gorman) Auger; daughter, Sharon A Auger; grandchildren, Michael and Jaylee; step-daughter, Bethany LaBranche; step-grandson, John Connor; as well as his sister, Barbara Papitto, and brother Ronald Auger and his wife Sharon.
Raymond proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, serving actively in Korea. He was also a member of the American Legion.
Raymond and his wife, Jane owned Farber Industrial Fabricating, Inc. in RI for many years before retiring to Florida.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Page-Theus Funeral Home in Leesburg with the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Florida National Cemetary in Bushnell, Florida at 1:00pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , or The .
On-line condolences for the family may be left at www.Pagetheusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Page-Theus Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -