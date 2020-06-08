Dame, Raymond P.

On Saturday, June 6, 2020 our beloved Raymond "Ray" Paul Dame, 90 years of age, died peacefully at the Rhode Island Veterans Home in Bristol. Ray is survived by his three children, Raymond F. Dame, Mary Ellen Casey and Susan M. Dame; his son-in-law, Paul Casey, his daughter-in-law, Vicki Watson, his three grandchildren, Megan Ellinwood, Christopher Dame and Nicholas Casey, his two step-grandchildren, Erin Casey and Emily Casey, his grandson-in-law, Gregg Ellinwood and his great-grandchild, Tristan Ellinwood. He was the former husband of the late Eileen (Flanagan) Dame and the brother of the late Sr. Mary Francelle Dame, RSM, Kathleen Moran, Claire Armstrong, William Dame, Thomas Dame, Francis Dame and John Dame.

Ray was born in Providence, a son of the late Francis L. and Mary (Mulledy) Dame. He was the 7th and last surviving of 8 children. A graduate of LaSalle Academy in 1947, Ray went on to play baseball for the following minor league teams from 1948-1950: the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates. From there he served our country in the United Sates Army as a soldier on the front lines and a supply Sergeant during the Korean War. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal with 3 bronze service stars and the United Nations Service medal with 2 overseas service bars. After returning home in 1953, he worked for the Narragansett Electric Company as a structural designer until his retirement in 1992.

Ray always enjoyed going with the flow, keeping active and had a strong love of playing golf and bowling. He was a talented sketch artist and had a knack for such brain games as crossword puzzles, card playing and Sudoku. Ray was social and outgoing by nature, always meeting up with family, friends and loved ones any chance he could. He was most proud of his family and made every effort to keep in touch and be a part of their everyday lives, offering his whole-hearted support in any way possible. He always reflected on his personal life story, making mention that our outlook on our past and present can greatly impact the outcome of our future.

In the words of Ray, "I've had a good life. Everyone has struggles and negative events in their life. But it's your perspective and ability to reflect on the positive things- family, health, etc. If you can keep that positive attitude, even when you have a rough or a bad day, it's amazing what good thoughts can do."

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM in St. Paul Church, One St. Paul Place, Edgewood. Burial with Military Honors will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers contributions to the Little Sisters of the Poor, c/o Jeanne Jugan Residence, 964 Main Street, Pawtucket, RI 02860 would be appreciated. Arrangements by the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME.



