Raymond P. Medeiros
MEDEIROS, RAYMOND P.
95, passed away on August 6, 2020 at St. Anne's Hospital in Fall River. He was the loving husband of the late Mabel A. (Martin) Medeiros.
Ray was born in Fall River and was the son of the late Joseph Medeiros and Maria (Barboza) Medeiros.
Ray served his country honorably in the US Army during World War II and went on to work as a tool maker for Fram Corp of Providence. Ray was known locally as the owner and operator of Ray's Saw and Mower Service, a job that he enjoyed for many years into his retirement. Ray held a private pilots license and enjoyed anything to do with planes. He also was an avid reader and loved to go out for a good meal anytime he could. Ray will be remembered as a quiet and kind man who cherished the time he spent with his late wife Mabel, his family and countless lifelong friends.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Lopes-Cummings of Maryland and several nieces and nephews.
Private arrangements are entrusted to the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, Somerset.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ray's memory may be made to the MA Alzheimer's Association, 473 South St. W., #13, Raynham, MA 02767.
To leave a message for Ray's family, please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hathaway Community Home for Funerals
900 Buffinton St
Somerset, MA 02726
(508) 672-3572
