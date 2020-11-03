1/1
Raymond P. Mucci
MUCCI, RAYMOND P.
Raymond Philip Mucci, 60, of Seekonk, passed peacefully on October 30, 2020, at The Miriam Hospital from complications related to Covid-19.
Ray leaves behind the two great loves of his life-wife Terri Lima Mucci and son Philip Lima Mucci both of Seekonk. He is predeceased by his parents Philip and Marjorie (Clegg) Mucci. He is survived by his sisters Cheryl LeCam of Lincoln, Joyce O'Flanagan of Seekonk, and Sheila Rozes of West Warwick. Ray also leaves behind many in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. Those who miss Ray are too numerous to count or mention; he had a big personality, and his arms and heart were open to all. If you knew Ray, you became a friend - and Ray was always the one guy you'd call when you needed help.
Ray was a hard worker throughout his life; he was one of the original franchises of both Ticketmaster and Video Connection. He worked for 28 years for East Side Service Center where he was the Towing Manager at the time of his passing. But work never defined Ray's life – he was a great husband, father and friend. It was to his immediate and extended family that he devoted most of his energy and concern. Ray took great pride and joy in watching Philip's soccer and hockey games. Ray and Terri's "all are welcome" July 4th cookouts and Christmas Eve feasts were legendary.
Ray Mucci left many lives richer for having been part of them. He will be sorely missed.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 10am in St. Raymond's Church, 1240 N. Main St. Providence. Burial will be at Swan Point Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 4-8pm at the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence.
Please omit flowers. Contributions in Ray's memory may be made to Seekonk Animal Shelter, 100 Peck St., Seekonk, MA 02771. www.rebellofuneralhome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Rebello Funeral Home Inc
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Raymond's Church
Funeral services provided by
Rebello Funeral Home Inc
901 Broadway
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-7744
