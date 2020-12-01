NARDOLILLO, Sr., RAYMOND P.
69, passed away Sunday November 29, 2020 at Miriam Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Sharon (Coelho) Nardolillo. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Mario and Marietta (D'Agostino) Nardolillo.
Besides his wife Sharon of 48 years, he is survived by his son Raymond P. Nardolillo, Jr. and wife Lauren and cherished grandson Carmino. He was the brother of Dennis Nardolillo and wife Angela, Elaine Salvadore and husband Christopher and brother-in-law Frank Coelho and wife Patricia.
Raymond worked in law enforcement his entire life and was a Deputy Sheriff for the State of Rhode Island for over 25 years. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed fishing and most recently gardening.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial Thursday at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Avenue North Providence. Due to Covid protocol masks are required and seating will be limited. Visitation and burial will be private. Kindly omit flowers. Please share memories and condolences at WoodlawnGattone.com