PASCONE, RAYMOND R.
86, of Johnston, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Riverview Nursing Home, Coventry. Born in Providence, RI he was a son of the late Saverio and Filomena (Chirella) Pascone. Raymond was a US Army Veteran.
Raymond is survived by his loving companion of over fifty years, Elfriede Paquin. He is also survived by his dear sister Filomena Mann and several nieces and nephews. Raymond was predeceased by his siblings, Gino Milano, Louis Milano, Domenic Milano, Umberto Milano, Carmello Pascone, Concetta Foster and Antonetta Pascone.
His funeral service will be private. Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.