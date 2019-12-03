Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Benedict Church
Beach Avenue
Warwick, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond R. Wagner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond R. Wagner Obituary
WAGNER, RAYMOND R.,
"Santa" 75, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the RI Veterans Home in Bristol. He was the son of the late Raymond Wagner and Hazel (Monte) Ritter. Raymond served his country honorably as a member of the US Navy from 1964-1993. He was a Veteran of the Vietnam War. He enjoyed playing Santa Claus and brought joy to many children over the years. He is survived by his children, Kim, Christine, Wendy, and Jennifer Wagner; step children, Steven, Lindsy, and Jeffrey Lachance; 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. His funeral will be held Friday December 6, 2019 at 9 am from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Benedict Church, Beach Avenue, Warwick at 10 am. Burial with military honors will be in the RI Veterans' Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours, Thursday 4-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the RI Veterans Home 480, Metacom Avenue, Bristol, RI 02809, will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit theQuinnFuneralHome.Com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -