WAGNER, RAYMOND R.,
"Santa" 75, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the RI Veterans Home in Bristol. He was the son of the late Raymond Wagner and Hazel (Monte) Ritter. Raymond served his country honorably as a member of the US Navy from 1964-1993. He was a Veteran of the Vietnam War. He enjoyed playing Santa Claus and brought joy to many children over the years. He is survived by his children, Kim, Christine, Wendy, and Jennifer Wagner; step children, Steven, Lindsy, and Jeffrey Lachance; 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. His funeral will be held Friday December 6, 2019 at 9 am from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Benedict Church, Beach Avenue, Warwick at 10 am. Burial with military honors will be in the RI Veterans' Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours, Thursday 4-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the RI Veterans Home 480, Metacom Avenue, Bristol, RI 02809, will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit theQuinnFuneralHome.Com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 3, 2019